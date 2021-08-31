Races

Devils Magic, Comanche Brave, Royal Commander, and Megasthenes excel

Devils Magic, Comanche Brave, Royal Commander and Megasthenes excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Inner sand: 600m: Cape Cod (rb) 44. Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Dashing Beauty (R. Rupesh), Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/42. They finished together. Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar) 50.5, 600/38. The 7-y-o is in great heart. Comanche Brave (Shyam Kumar) 49, 600/36.5. Caught the eye. Avellino (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Multifaceted (K. Lakhan) 59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Illustrious Ruler (rb), Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-0.5, 600/47.5. Street Cat (Shahar Babu) 58.5, 600/43.5. Good. Moresco (P. Vikram) 59, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Antigua (S. Sunil), Ms Boss (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5 They moved together. Abilitare (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up in the straight. Fun Lover (Shyam Kumar) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Pleased. Desert Force (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Devils Magic (R. Rupesh) 1-1.5, 800/49, 600/38. An outstanding spurt of the day. Gift Of Perfection (Farid Ansari), Supreme Justice (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They were extended and finished level. Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Strodeout well. Joanna (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Waytogo (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48.

1200m: Obsidian (D.S. Deora) 1-32, 1000/1-13, 800/56.5, 600/43. He moved well within himself. Katahdin (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-9, 800/57, 600/45. Speedy. My Triumph (Shahar Babu) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Blue Patent (rb), Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 1-30, 1000/1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5.

Outer sand: 600m: Eagle Bluff (Yash Narredu) 44.5. Handy.

800m: Otus (Rajendra Singh) 59, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Penang (Kuldeep Singh) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45.5. Unextended. Queen Of Fame (Muzaffar Alam), Sprit Of Zion (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44. They finished level. Galvarino (Nikhil Naidu) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Gallant Star (Ajeet Kumar), Innisbrook (J. Paswan) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Aretha (C. Umesh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Wild Frank (rb), Reckoning (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. They moved together.


Comments
