Devils Magic and Off Shore Breeze impress

Devils Magic and Off Shore Breeze impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 27).

Inner sand: 800m: Cape Cod (rb), Samdaniya (K. Lakhan) 58.5, 600/44.5. Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 58, 600/43. Retains form. Off Shore Breeze (Nikhil Naidu) 54, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1000m: Queen Of Venice (rb), Sea Script (Azad Alam) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Latter better. Sifan (N. Murugan), Sir Baffert (K. Lakhan) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved together. Abilitare (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Easy. Santana (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Devils Magic (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42.5. In good condition. Starlight (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Prince Of Windsor (rb), Illustrious Ruler (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Former finished well in front.

1200m: Baby Bazooka (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Nymeria (N. Murugan) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

Noted on Thursday (Aug. 26): Inner sand: 600m: Sifan (rb) (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.

800m: Santana (rb), Sirona (rb) 58, 600/44.5. They were easy. Gift Of Perfection (rb), Supreme Justice (rb) 55, 600/40. Former finished three lengths in front. Rajputana (rb), Wisaka (rb) 58, 600/43. They finished level. Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 55.5, 600/41. Worked well. Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/40. Stretched out well. Royal Commander (Farid Ansari), Comanche Brave (Shyam Kumar) 53.5, 600/40. Former showed out. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Mujer (P. Vikram) 59, 600/46.

1000m: Beauteous Maximus (Farid Ansari) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Strode out well. Rafaele (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Country’s Moon (rb), Vulture (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. War Chieftain (C. Umesh) 1-12, 800/57, 60043.5. Unextended. Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Handy. Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Joanna (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Pense’e (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Retains form. Durango (S. Sunil) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/47.

1200m: Pacific (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Baby Bazooka (Akshay) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Devils Magic (Nikhil Naidu) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand: 600m: Cloud Jumper (rb) 48.5. Dun It Again (rb) 47.5. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. Urged. 800m: Demerara (Ajeet Kumar) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.