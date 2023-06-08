ADVERTISEMENT

Destroyer, Northern Lights, Last Wish, Savvy Chic and Riveting please

June 08, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Destroyer, Northern Lights, Last Wish, Savvy Chic and Riveting pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Black Onyx (T.S. Jodha) 39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Destroyer (Nazil) 40.5. Moved attractively. My Vision (T.S. Jodha) 45.5. Easy. Savvy Chic (Nazil) 42. In fine trim. Success (Hindu S) 43. Moved freely. Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently. Miss Little Angel (Vikranth), N R I Doublepower (Santosh Raj) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Golden Peaks (Akshay K) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Acaster (Vivek) 1-16, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Dedicate (Hasib), Grace (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Carlisle (Afroz) 1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. N R I Fairy (Santosh Raj) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Time (Ajeet K) 1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Regal Aristocracy (Saqlain), Lone Ranger (Shinde) 1-12, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1200m: Amazing Attraction (Akshay K) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran), Four Wheel Drive (T.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. River Of Gold (Akshay K), Dragon’s Gold (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Moved well.

1400m: Riveting (Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Pleased. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Anadale (A. Ramu) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Imperial Gesture (Hindu S), Super Stride (Hasib) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Caesars Palace (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out well. High Tribute (Hasib), Confidential (Rajveer S), Septimius Severus (Hindu S) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. First named impressed.

