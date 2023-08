Destroyer impresses

August 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Destroyer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 21).

Outer sand

1200m: Cyrenius (rb), Knight Defensor (Akram) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. They finished level. Destroyer (Hasib) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Savvy Chic (Hasib) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Outer sand (August 19)

600m: Acacia (R. Pradeep), Born Dancer (R. Ravi) 45.5. They finished level.

1200m: Aralina (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Fast Pace (Inayat) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand (August 18)

1400m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display.