 Destroyer catches the eye

August 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Destroyer caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Raisina Star (Hindu S) 43. Shaped well. Blue God (Antony) 45. Moved freely. Sian (Arul) 46. Easy.

1200m: Destroyer (Hindu S) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. An eye catching display.

Outer sand — August 16:

600m: Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 46. Easy. Ultimate Choice (P. Surya) 45. Moved freely.

1200m: Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine nick.

1400m: Top Dancer (Hindu S) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display.

