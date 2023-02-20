Destroyer and Portofino Bay catch the eye

February 20, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Destroyer and Portofino Bay caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Moment Of Madness (Gore) 38. Moved well.

800m: My Name Is Trinity (rb), Tabriz (Peter) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Pressed. Uzi (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Mi Arion (V. Bunde), Dashmesh Dancer (Shubham) 54, 600/41. They were pushed and finished level. Count Of Savoy (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Fairuza (Zervan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pushed. Renaissance Art (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/41. Moved freely. Northbound (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Fully stretched. Maransh (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Moved freely. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Balenciaga (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good workout. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Amber Knight (Peter), Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Race track:

600m: Hilad (app), Blaze Carson (Gore) 41. They were easy.

1000m: Brahmos (V. Jodha), Harriet (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. They moved level freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Moved well.

1200m: Destroyer (Srinath) 1-13, 1000/1-00, 800/47, 600/34. Moved impressively. Note.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Divine Thoughts (A. Gaikwad), Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Latter was slowly off by three lengths and they finished level. Myrcella (Zeeshan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. Glockchen (Shahrukh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Sky Commander (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

Mock race on February 19: Race track: 1200m: Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Impunity (Neeraj), The Godfather (Parmar), Ciana (Kirtish), Yawar (Mustakim Alam) and Showman (J. Chinoy) 1-14, 600/36. Won by: Hd, Nk and 3/4. First four names who finished in close order were impressive.