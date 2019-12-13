Desert God, Mauritania, Sherwin and General Patton please

Desert God, Mauritania, Sherwin and General Patton pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 13).

Inner sand:

600m: Orogenesis (Chetan K) 40.5. Moved well. Naayaab (I. Chisty) 39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Saint Petersburg (Indrajeet) 1-17.5, 1,000/1-4, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Amazing Skill (Jagadeesh) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Mauritania (David Allan) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Paparazzi (Antony), Phoenix Surprise (S. John) 1-13, 600/44.5. They moved well. Drusilla (I. Chisty), Country's Jewel (A. Ramu) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. General Patton (Antony), Sherwin (S. John) 1-13, 600/43. They moved impressively. Flaming Road (Antony), Senora Bianco (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former moved better.

1200m: Sir Lancelot (Indrajeet), Eminence Grise (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They finished together. Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Cavallini (Vaibhav), Tororosso (Anjar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished well ahead, note.

1600m: Desert God (David Allan) 1-57, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A fine display.