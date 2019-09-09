Desert God claims President of India Gold Cup

Desert God (A. Sandesh up) won the President of India Gold Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Monday (Sept. 9). The winner is the property of M/s. Radiant Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mrs. Sharmila Padmanabhan & S. Padmanabhan & Col. Swapan Bhadra and trained by S. Padmanabhan.

1. ELUSIVE HERO PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): KIMBERLY CRUISE (Kiran Naidu) 1, Dimension (Rohit Kumar) 2, Golden Faraska (N. Rawal) 3 and Speed Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 8.19s. ₹11 (w), 7, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 67, Q: 36, Tla: 224. Favourite: Kimberly Cruise. Owners: M/s. Angad Singh, P. Ranga Raju & K.S.N. Murthy. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. ELUSIVE HERO PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), Terms: RENO STAR (Aneel) 1, Aristocrats Charm (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Glendale (Umesh) 3 and Rathasapthami (Deepak Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 3. 1m, 7.51s. ₹20 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 65, Q: 25, Tla: 269. Favourite: Aristocrats Charm. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. HALF A CROWN PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MAHIRA (Abhay Singh) 1, Delphina (Gaurav Singh) 2, Once More (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Dance All Night (Kunal Bande) 4. Nose, 3/4 and 6-1/2. 1m, 26.68s. ₹145 (w), 28, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 685, Q: 232, Tla: 1,527. Favourite: Once More. Owners: M/s. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed & Md. Sultan. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

4. NAWAB KHAJA MOINUDDIN KHAN MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MAGICAL SKILL (Jitendra Singh) 1, Scooby Dooby Doo (Akshay Kumar) 2, Proud Warrior (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Asteria (Suraj Narredu) 4. Nk, hd and 2. 1m, 13.97s. ₹32 (w), 9, 8 and 14 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 170, Q: 82, Tla: 1,936. Favourite: Asteria. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

5. ORIGINAL VEL MRS. RADHA BALASUBRAMANI GOLD CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. II), (Terms): PHENOMENAL CRUISE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Ashwa Yashobali (A. Sandesh) 2, Be Sure (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Semper Fidelis (Akshay Kumar) 4. Hd, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 26.63s. ₹11 (w), 5, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 34, Q: 26, Tla: 56. Favourite: Phenomenal Cruise. Owners: M/s. P. Ranga Raju, C. Nanda Kumar & K. Ramakrishna. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (2,400m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): DESERT GOD (A. Sandesh) 1, Secretive Force (Zervan) 2, My Opinion (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Reunion (C.S. Jodha) 4. 6-1/2, 3-1/2 and 4-3/4. 2m, 31.60s. ₹7 (w), 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 11, FP: 12, Q: 9, Tla: 14. Favourite: Desert God. Owners: M/s. Radiant Bloodstoct Pvt. Ltd.rep. by Mrs. Sharmila Padmanabhan & Mr. S. Padmanabhan & Col. Swapan Bhadra. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

7. NAWAB KHAJA MOINUDDIN KHAN MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): YANGA (Afroz Khan) 1, Arc Of History (Gaurav Singh) 2, Shandaar (C.S. Jodha) 3 and News O' Star (Surya Prakash) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/4. 1m, 13.91s. ₹20 (w), 6, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 117, Q: 50, Tla: 547. Favourite: Marina Del Rey. Owners: M/s. Vinay Kumar & Ashok Rupani. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

8. ELUSIVE HERO PLATE (Div. III), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II): STRATEGIST (C.S. Jodha) 1, Flying Queen (Suraj Narredu) 2, Stepper (S.G. Prasad) 3 and Dazzling King (Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 7.81s. ₹20 (w), 9, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 91, Q: 55, Tla: 226. Favourite: Stepper. Owner: Col.S.B. Nair. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jackpot: ₹1,98,208 (four tkts.), Runner-up: 9,993 (34 tkts.), Mini jkt: 592 (397 tkts.), Tr (i): 3,871 (15 tkts.), (ii): 124 (398 tkts.), (iii): 135 (753 tkts.).