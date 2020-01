Desert God claims Chief Minister’s Trophy

S. Padmanabhan-trained Desert God (David Allan up) won the Chief Minister’s Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Jan. 3). The winner is owned by Radiant Blood Stock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mrs. Sharmila Padmanabhan and Mr. S. Padmanabhan & Col. Swapan Bhadra.

1. MOODABIDRI PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: SOUTH BELL (Shreyas Singh) 1, Purity (Ankit Yadav) 2, Prime Star (Md. Aliyar) 3 and Good Word (Md. Akram) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 28.83s. ₹46 (w), 19, 23 and 32 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 81, FP: 352, Q: 173, Trinella: 4,722 and 1,868, Exacta: 90,483 (carried over). Favourite: Noble Splendor. Owners: Mr. Md. Minhaj Raza, Mr. N. Mohan Reddy, Mr. B.K. Muralidhar and Mr. K. Santhosh Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. AMBER REGENT PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35: AFERPI (Srinath) 1, Cosmic Feeling (A. Imran) 2, High Priestess (David Allan) 3 and Sainthood (C. Umesh) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 39.43s. ₹16 (w), 11, 22 and 27 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 60, FP: 90, Q: 46, Trinella: 272 and 190, Exacta: 854 and 315. Favourite: Aferpi. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. LAL BAGH PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 & above: TREASURE DELIGHT (Suraj) 1, Ashwa Raftar (I. Chisty) 2, Angelino (David Allan) 3 and Peluche (Trevor) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 25.23s. ₹54 (w), 14, 16 and 10 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 52, FP: 574, Q: 193, Trinella: 770 and 221, Exacta: 1,579 and 827. Favourite: Angelino. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

4. G. KRISHNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: BIG BOON (R. Anand) 1, Stari Grad (A. Vishwanath) 2, Indian Democrat (David Allan) 3 and Indian Empress (J.H. Arul) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.64s. ₹718 (w), 62, 128 and 14 (p), SHP: 430, THP: 46, FP: 12,961, Q: 4,154, Trinella: 58,885 and 25,236, Exacta: 1,53,203 (carried over). Favourite: Indian Empress. Owner: Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

5. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): DESERT GOD (David Allan) 1, Salazaar (Srinath) 2, Secretive Force (Suraj) 3 and Point To Prove (Antony) 4. 3, 1 and 1. 2m, 03.83s. ₹13 (w), 11 and 13 (p), SHP: 18, THP: 32, FP: 18, Q: 21, Trinella: 30 and 30, Exacta: 62 and 65. Favourite: Desert God. Owners: Radiant Blood Stock Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mrs. Sharmila Padmanabhan and Mr. S. Padmanabhan & Col. Swapan Bhadra. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

6. JANUARY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MOUNTAIN LION (Trevor) 1, Pissarro (Akshay Kumar) 2, Handsome (Suraj) 3 and Cavallini (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 25.89s. ₹17 (w), 12, 21 and 20 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 40, FP: 73, Q: 56, Trinella: 260 and 93, Exacta: 1,078 and 508. Favourite: Mountain Lion. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mrs. Anneka Darashah & Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

7. G. KRISHANAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: DARAHASINI (P. Surya) 1, Perfect Rendition (I. Chisty) 2, Donna Bella (C. Umesh) 3 and Schafenberg (Trevor) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 13.80s. ₹258 (w), 36, 11 and 19 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 38, FP: 1,088, Q: 341, Trinella: 3,112 and 1,213, Exacta: 4,522 and 1,527. Favourite: Perfect Rendition. Owner: Mr. N. Praveen Kumar. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹5,40,550 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 7,988 (29 tkts.); Treble (i): 16,938 (carried over); (ii): 2,073 (16 tkts.).