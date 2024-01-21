Des Marquis and Supernatural show out

January 21, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai

Des Marquis and Supernatural showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 21) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Magileto (Trevor) 40. Easy. Otello (rb) 39. Moved freely. Ariyana Star (Mustakim) 38. Moved well. Joaquin (rb) 37. Good. Aerosmith (app) 40. Easy. Zarak (V. Bunde) 38. Urged. Seeking Alpha (Neeraj), Arkadian (C. Umesh) 41. Pair level. Scorcese (Nazil) 39. Worked well. Comaneci (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Lord And Master (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Rasputin (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Hagibis (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Ricochet (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Easy. Perfect Light (Saba), King Marco (Mansoor) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Alexandros (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Aperol (Srinath), Abhidyan (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

1000m: Floyd (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Responded well. Christophany (V. Bunde), Pamchavan (Srinath) 1-8, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Picasso (Neeraj), Alacrity (N. Bhosale) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level.

1400m: Vincero (N. Bhosale), The Panther (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Dyf (Trevor), Multiverse (Santosh) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 800/54, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1800m: Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 2-5, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-35, 600/38. Moved impressively. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 2-5, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Noted on January 20

Inner sand: 600m: Reminiscence (Kirtish) 42. Easy. Chardikala (Bhawani), Saifa (Nazil) 41. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: San Salvatore (Nazil), Applause (Bhawani) 1-39, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

Noted on January 19

Inner sand: 600m: Eiffel Tower (H.M. Akshay), Aerodynamic (Santosh) 40. They moved level freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well.

800m: Magical Star (P. Vinod) 56, 600/43. Easy.