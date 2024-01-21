GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Des Marquis and Supernatural show out

January 21, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Des Marquis and Supernatural showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 21) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Magileto (Trevor) 40. Easy. Otello (rb) 39. Moved freely. Ariyana Star (Mustakim) 38. Moved well. Joaquin (rb) 37. Good. Aerosmith (app) 40. Easy. Zarak (V. Bunde) 38. Urged. Seeking Alpha (Neeraj), Arkadian (C. Umesh) 41. Pair level. Scorcese (Nazil) 39. Worked well. Comaneci (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Lord And Master (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Rasputin (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Hagibis (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Ricochet (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Easy. Perfect Light (Saba), King Marco (Mansoor) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Alexandros (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Aperol (Srinath), Abhidyan (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

1000m: Floyd (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Responded well. Christophany (V. Bunde), Pamchavan (Srinath) 1-8, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Picasso (Neeraj), Alacrity (N. Bhosale) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level.

1400m: Vincero (N. Bhosale), The Panther (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Dyf (Trevor), Multiverse (Santosh) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 800/54, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1800m: Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 2-5, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-35, 600/38. Moved impressively. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 2-5, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Noted on January 20

Inner sand: 600m: Reminiscence (Kirtish) 42. Easy. Chardikala (Bhawani), Saifa (Nazil) 41. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: San Salvatore (Nazil), Applause (Bhawani) 1-39, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

Noted on January 19

Inner sand: 600m: Eiffel Tower (H.M. Akshay), Aerodynamic (Santosh) 40. They moved level freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well.

800m: Magical Star (P. Vinod) 56, 600/43. Easy.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.