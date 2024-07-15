Densetsu, Val D’ Aran, Cape Wickham, Neziah and Once You Go Black shine

BENGALURU: Densetsu, Val D’ Aran, Cape Wickham, Neziah and Once You Go Black shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 15).

Inner sand:

600m: Bestidentification (Sai Kiran), The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Capri Girl (R. Pradeep), Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 1-9, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sienna Princess (R. Pradeep), Silicon Star (Sai Kiran) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zuri (Shreyas) 1-8.5, 600/40. Moved well. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Continues (Sai Kiran) 1-8, 600/40. They finished level.

1200m: Alsvior (Arvind) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Strode out well.

Race grass:

1200m: Benignity (Shreyas), Ananya (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. They finished together.

Outer sand:

1000m: Star Comet (rb) 1-13, 600/44. Worked well. King Louis (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Densetsu (S.J. Moulin) 1-27, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display. Val D’ Aran (P. Vikram) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. High Opinion (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Corinthian (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine condition. The Gallery Time (Sai Kiran), Instructor (M. Naveen) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Forest Fragrance (P. Vikram) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Straordinario (G. Riteesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Shaped well.

1400m: Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Moved impressively.

Outer sand — July 14:

600m: True Faith (Dhanu S) 43.5. Strode out well. Starry Embrace (Prabhakaran) 45.5. Easy. Aquastic (Akshay) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Tripitaka (rb) 45. Easy. Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 45. Shaped well. Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 43.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Sweet Delight (Sandesh) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Joon (Neeraj) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. True Punch (Dhanu S) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Imperial Emperor (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: African Gold (Akshay) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Verrazzano (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Priceless Gold (Shinde) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Wild Cannon (Neeraj), Brave Majesty (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A fine display. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Chagall (G. Vivek) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Irish Rockstar (Sandesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Catch the eye. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. An excellent display. Constable (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40. An attractive display. Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Star Concept (Shinde) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Latter joined at 600m and finished level.

1600m: Magnus (Neeraj), Bruce Almighty (Rayan) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Pleased.

