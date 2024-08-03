Densetsu, Never Give In, Neziah, John Wick, Samurai Blue and Ricardo excel

Densetsu, Never Give In, Neziah, John Wick, Samurai Blue and Ricardo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 3)

Inner sand:

600m: Augusto (rb) 40. Easy.

1000m: Victoria Doresaani (Rozario), Tripitaka (Salman K) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Kalamitsi (J. Chinoy) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Pissarro (J. Chinoy) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Only Dreams (rb), Forest Fragrance (P. Vikram) 46. They moved freely. Amusing (Arshad) 45.5. Easy. Spirit Dancer (Koshi K) 43.5. Moved well. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 40.5. Impressed.

1000m: Cascais (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Yannick (Antony) 1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Habibti (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Santorius (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Imperial Star (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 600/40.5. Catch the eye. Kind Of Magic (rb) 1-15, 600/46. Easy. Napolean (Akshay), Live The Dream (G. Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead.

1200m: Light The World (Neeraj), Lavish Girl (P. Vikram) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Go For The Moon (Neeraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Ring Master (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Light Fantastic (rb), Viraldi (Neeraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Densetsu (S.J. Moulin) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40. A fine display. Final Call (Neeraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Ricardo (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Regal Aristocracy (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Never Give In (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Neziah (S.J. Moulin) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/40. A good display. Blue God (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Maintains form. Flash (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Lionel (Neeraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: My Visionary (Chetan K), Lady Godiva (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Castaneda (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Bruce Almighty (Arshad), Southern Power (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ahead Of Curve (Suraj) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Imperial Blue (Rozario), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They moved well. Tiepolo (G. Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Trevalius (C. Umesh) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Magnus (Neeraj) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

