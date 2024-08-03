GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Densetsu, Never Give In, Neziah, John Wick, Samurai Blue and Ricardo excel

Published - August 03, 2024 07:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Densetsu, Never Give In, Neziah, John Wick, Samurai Blue and Ricardo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 3)

Inner sand:

600m: Augusto (rb) 40. Easy.

1000m: Victoria Doresaani (Rozario), Tripitaka (Salman K) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Kalamitsi (J. Chinoy) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Pissarro (J. Chinoy) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Only Dreams (rb), Forest Fragrance (P. Vikram) 46. They moved freely. Amusing (Arshad) 45.5. Easy. Spirit Dancer (Koshi K) 43.5. Moved well. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 40.5. Impressed.

1000m: Cascais (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Yannick (Antony) 1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Habibti (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Santorius (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Imperial Star (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 600/40.5. Catch the eye. Kind Of Magic (rb) 1-15, 600/46. Easy. Napolean (Akshay), Live The Dream (G. Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead.

1200m: Light The World (Neeraj), Lavish Girl (P. Vikram) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Go For The Moon (Neeraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Ring Master (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Light Fantastic (rb), Viraldi (Neeraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Densetsu (S.J. Moulin) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40. A fine display. Final Call (Neeraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Ricardo (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Regal Aristocracy (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Never Give In (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Neziah (S.J. Moulin) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/40. A good display. Blue God (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Maintains form. Flash (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Lionel (Neeraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: My Visionary (Chetan K), Lady Godiva (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Castaneda (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Bruce Almighty (Arshad), Southern Power (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ahead Of Curve (Suraj) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Imperial Blue (Rozario), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They moved well. Tiepolo (G. Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Trevalius (C. Umesh) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Magnus (Neeraj) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

horse racing

0 / 0
