Del Mar, My Vision, Musterion, Capri Girl and Devils Magic impress

December 10, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Del Mar, My Vision, Musterion, Capri Girl and Devils Magic impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Born Dancer (rb), Leather Back (Chetan K) 1-10, 600/39. They finished level.

1200m: Capri Girl (Chetan K), Scarlet Ibis (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Musterion (Darshan) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-4, 600/37.5. A fine display.

Outer sand:

600m: True Faith (A. Imran) 43. Moved impressively. Kensington (Antony) 46. Easy. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), Kallania (A. Chavan) 43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 45. Easy. Rembrandt (rb) 44. Worked well. Madame Rich (rb) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Automatic (Rozario) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Rochelle (Salman K) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-9, 600/42. Moved attractively. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: My Vision (R. Pradeep), Brooklyn Supreme (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Devils Magic (Salman K), Super Ruffian (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Michigan Melody (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Panama (Chetan K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Strode out well.

1600m: Victoria Punch (rb), Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 2-1, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.