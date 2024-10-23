Del Aviz, Southern Force, Balmoral, Nyx, Chotipari and Macron excel

Del Aviz, Southern Force, Balmoral, Nyx, Chotipari and Macron excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 23).

Inner sand:

600m: Tropical Mist (rb) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 43. Worked well. Solo Prince (Arvind) 44.5. Moved freely. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 46. Easy. Chisox (Arvind) 45. Moved on the bit. Star Admiral (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. Southern Force (Afsar) 41. Fit for the fray. Small Dreams (rb) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Victoria Doresaani (Rozario), Dr Ash (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Krystallos (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Shaped well. Pharazon (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Macron (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Measure Of Time (Afsar), Bruce Almighty (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They finished together.

1400m: Victor Hugo (Rozario), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 60044. Impressed. Del Aviz (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 60043.5. Pleased. Chotipari (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A good display. Lux Aeterna (Darshan) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Nyx (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display. Balmoral (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

