Dedicate and The King N I please

August 24, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Dedicate and The King N I pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 24).

Outer sand:

600m: King Louis (Hindu S) 45. Moved on the bit. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 46. Easy. Galahad (Shreyas) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: The King N I (rb) 1-13, 600/44. In fine condition.

1200m: Diamond Hooves (rg), He’s The One (G. Vivek) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Former finished five lengths ahead. Contribute (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1600m: Dedicate (Hindu S) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

