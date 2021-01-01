Decisive, Glorious Land, King T’Chala and Cape Cod work well

CHENNAI:

01 January 2021 20:36 IST

Decisive, Glorious Land, King T’Chala and Cape Cod worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (January 1)

600m: Fashion Of Stars (App), Sovereign Power (App) 45. They were easy. Romantic Bay (K.V. Baskar) 46.

800m: First Empress (rb), Andromeda Sky (app) 1-0, 600/45. They finished together.

Advertising

Advertising

1000m: Tifosi (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/45. Maintains form. Silverman (Ayaz Khan), Hadar (A.M. Alam) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43.5. Latter moved better and finished in front. Merrywin (rb), Cape Cod (N. Murugan) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Latter impressed. Naomi (Azad Alam), Green Channel (App) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Kingoftheworld (N. Murugan) 1-13.5. Fully eased up. Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43. In fine nick. King T’Chala (Azfar Syeed) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/43. Moved well. Amendment (rb), Annexed (Iltaf Hussain) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Knight Envied (rb), Emelda (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. They are in good shape. Decisive (Shahar Babu) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Wild Passion (App) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Optimus Commander (Janardhan P), Maidstone (Kamigallu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Supreme Excelsior (rb), Battista (Rajendra Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44. They moved on the bit. Exquisite Star (rb), Prince Of Windsor (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43. Former easily finished two lengths ahead.