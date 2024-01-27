Decacorn, Des Marquis and Northern Lights show out

January 27, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Decacorn, Des Marquis and Northern Lights showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 27) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Art Collector (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Phenom (Parmar) 37, Moved well. Magileto (rb) 37. Worked well. Ocean (Santosh), Sedgefield/Brahmani (M.S. Deora) 39. They ended level. Constable (N. Bhosale) 39. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Moved well. Ataash (Mosin) 41. Easy.

800m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Vincero (Chouhan), Tiepolo (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. Former better. Wanderlust (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Christofle (Kirtish) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Whatsinaname (H. Gore) 52, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Democracy (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. The Panther (Chouhan), Seeking Alpha (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Lazarus (C. Umesh), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished one length in front. Mojito (Parmar), Fighton (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Top Class/Star Mountain (Santosh), Abhidhyan (H.M. Akshay) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Decacorn (Parmar), Serrano (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Synthesis (Vinod Shinde) 1-40, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dyf (M.S. Deora), Multiverse (Santosh) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Northern Lights (Kirtish) 1-35, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1600m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 600/39. Shaped well. Supernatural (Kirtish), Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand: 600m: Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 40. Moved freely.

