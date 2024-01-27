ADVERTISEMENT

Decacorn, Des Marquis and Northern Lights show out

January 27, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Decacorn, Des Marquis and Northern Lights showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 27) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Art Collector (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Phenom (Parmar) 37, Moved well. Magileto (rb) 37. Worked well. Ocean (Santosh), Sedgefield/Brahmani (M.S. Deora) 39. They ended level. Constable (N. Bhosale) 39. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Moved well. Ataash (Mosin) 41. Easy.

800m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Vincero (Chouhan), Tiepolo (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. Former better. Wanderlust (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Christofle (Kirtish) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Whatsinaname (H. Gore) 52, 600/39. Pressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Democracy (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. The Panther (Chouhan), Seeking Alpha (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Lazarus (C. Umesh), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished one length in front. Mojito (Parmar), Fighton (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Top Class/Star Mountain (Santosh), Abhidhyan (H.M. Akshay) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Decacorn (Parmar), Serrano (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Synthesis (Vinod Shinde) 1-40, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dyf (M.S. Deora), Multiverse (Santosh) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Northern Lights (Kirtish) 1-35, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1600m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 600/39. Shaped well. Supernatural (Kirtish), Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand: 600m: Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 40. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US