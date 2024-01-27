GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decacorn, Des Marquis and Northern Lights show out

January 27, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Decacorn, Des Marquis and Northern Lights showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 27) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Art Collector (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Phenom (Parmar) 37, Moved well. Magileto (rb) 37. Worked well. Ocean (Santosh), Sedgefield/Brahmani (M.S. Deora) 39. They ended level. Constable (N. Bhosale) 39. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Moved well. Ataash (Mosin) 41. Easy.

800m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Vincero (Chouhan), Tiepolo (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. Former better. Wanderlust (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Christofle (Kirtish) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Whatsinaname (H. Gore) 52, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Democracy (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. The Panther (Chouhan), Seeking Alpha (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Lazarus (C. Umesh), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished one length in front. Mojito (Parmar), Fighton (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Top Class/Star Mountain (Santosh), Abhidhyan (H.M. Akshay) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Decacorn (Parmar), Serrano (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Synthesis (Vinod Shinde) 1-40, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dyf (M.S. Deora), Multiverse (Santosh) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Northern Lights (Kirtish) 1-35, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1600m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 600/39. Shaped well. Supernatural (Kirtish), Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand: 600m: Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 40. Moved freely.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.