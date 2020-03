Debonair and Bloom Buddy please

BENGALURU:

02 March 2020 18:05 IST

Debonair and Bloom Buddy pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 2)

Inner sand:

600m: Morrane Gabriella (rb), Daring Sweetheart (R. Pradeep) 40. They finished level.

Advertising

Advertising

Outer sand:

600m: Adela (Rajesh B) 45. Moved on the bit. Desert Gilt (rb) 45. Moved well.

1200m: Temple Dancer (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Bloom Buddy (Vaibhav), Tororosso (Anjar) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Debonair (Nazerul) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1400m: Corona Del Corsa (B. Harish) 1-45, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.

Outer sand - March 1:

1000m: Legend Is Back (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well.