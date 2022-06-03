Dear Lady, Truly Epic and Supernatural please

June 03, 2022 18:27 IST

Dear Lady, Truly Epic and Supernatural pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 3).

Outer sand:

1000m: Bentayga (Rozario), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Dear Lady (N.S. Parmar), Enid Blyton (K. Nazil) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Flower Of Paradise (rb), Challenging Star (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. They moved freely.

1400m: Czarevitch (Vivek) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Faith (P.S. Chouhan), The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Magnanimous (A. Prakash) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Easy. Truly Epic (Raghuveer) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Multistarrer (Sandesh), Kiefer (Raghuveer) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40. Caught the eye.