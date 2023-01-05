Dear Lady, Leopard Rock and Star Romance impress

January 05, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Dear Lady, Leopard Rock and Star Romance impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 5).

Outer sand: 800m: Annexed (S. Kamble), Royal Baron (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. Lady Wonder (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

1000m: Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/54, 600/43. An excellent display.

Inner sand: 800m: A 3-y-o (Fiero Magical Spell) (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 57, 600/41. Moved well.

1000m: Turf Beauty (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved reely. Place Vendome (S. Kamble) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44. Unextended. Wah Ms Zara (R. Manish) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Victory Walk (R. Manish) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy.