Dear Lady, Apsara Star and Angelino work well 

Dear Lady, Apsara Star and Angelino worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 26).

Outer sand: 600m: Chief Commander (Manikandan), Wonder Blaze (Koshi Kumar) 47.5. They were easy. Beauregard (S. Imran) 46.5. Easy.

1000m: Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Anatolia (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Dear Lady (rb) 1-13, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/44. Handy. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/43.5. Easy.

1200m: Cheval Blanc (Farhan Alam) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well.

Inner sand: 600m: Tudor (S. Kabdhar) 47.5. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 42. In fine shape.

800m: Berrettini (S.A. Amit) 1-1.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Shez R Star (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Treasure Delight (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Ashwa Dev (L.A. Rozario) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Zaneta (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. Fit. Cape Wickham (Khet Singh) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Andromeda Sky (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Angelino (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. The Intimidator (Manikandan) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.