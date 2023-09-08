Dear Lady, Aldgate, Tehani, King Louis and Ebotse shine

Dear Lady, Aldgate, Tehani, King Louis and Ebotse shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 8).
Inner sand:
1200m: Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 600/40. Moved attractively.
Outer sand: 600m: Striking Memory (Shinde) 45.5. Easy. Emeraldo (Arvind) 45. Shaped well. Jersey Legend (Arvind) 44.5. In fine trim. Sekhmet (Arvind) 45. Moved on the bit. Mystic Eye (rb) 46. Easy.
1000m: Lex Luthor (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Star Citizen (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Note.
1200m: Adjustment (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Aldgate (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Angels (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition. Dear Lady (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Ebotse (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. King Louis (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Sensations (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.
1400m: Tehani (Akshay K) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.
