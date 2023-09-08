Dear Lady, Aldgate, Tehani, King Louis and Ebotse shine

September 08, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Dear Lady, Aldgate, Tehani, King Louis and Ebotse shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 8).

Inner sand:

1200m: Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Outer sand: 600m: Striking Memory (Shinde) 45.5. Easy. Emeraldo (Arvind) 45. Shaped well. Jersey Legend (Arvind) 44.5. In fine trim. Sekhmet (Arvind) 45. Moved on the bit. Mystic Eye (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Lex Luthor (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Star Citizen (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Note.

1200m: Adjustment (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Aldgate (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Angels (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition. Dear Lady (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Ebotse (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. King Louis (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Sensations (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Tehani (Akshay K) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.