De Villiers, The Leader, Helios, Irish Rockstar, Treat and Pride’s Prince impress 

Published - June 21, 2024 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

De Villiers, The Leader, Helios, Irish Rockstar, Treat and Pride’s Prince impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Arshad) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Alexandria (Arshad) 45.5. Moved freely. Altamonte (Vivek) 43.5. Strode out well. King’s Battalion (-) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Treat (Vishal B), Pride’s Pride (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/41.5. They moved attractively. Helios (S.J. Moulin) 1-11.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Booster Shot (Akshay) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine condition Stravinsky (rb), Wonderland (Rozario) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Inquilab (Jagadeesh), Knight Crusader (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Rapidus (Akshay) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Livemore (Abhay S) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Santissimo (G. Vivek) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Big Red (Akshay), Rasputin (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

