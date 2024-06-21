De Villiers, The Leader, Helios, Irish Rockstar, Treat and Pride’s Prince impress 

De Villiers, The Leader, Helios, Irish Rockstar, Treat and Pride’s Prince impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Arshad) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Alexandria (Arshad) 45.5. Moved freely. Altamonte (Vivek) 43.5. Strode out well. King’s Battalion (-) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Treat (Vishal B), Pride’s Pride (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/41.5. They moved attractively. Helios (S.J. Moulin) 1-11.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Booster Shot (Akshay) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine condition Stravinsky (rb), Wonderland (Rozario) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Inquilab (Jagadeesh), Knight Crusader (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Rapidus (Akshay) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Livemore (Abhay S) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Santissimo (G. Vivek) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Big Red (Akshay), Rasputin (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

