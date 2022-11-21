De Villiers, Siege Perilous and Double Scotch please

November 21, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

De Villiers, Siege Perilous and Double Scotch pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov 21).

Inner sand:

1400m: Eternal Princess (Adarsh) 1-36, (1,400-600) 50.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Priceless Gold (Shinde) 46. Easy.

1000m: Elpenor (Vaibhav), Pazel (S.K Paswan) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. El Alamein (Aliyar), Southern Force (Rayan) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A Star Is Born (Adarsh) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Double Scotch (Shreyas), Granpar (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Queen Regnant (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved well. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.