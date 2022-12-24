De Villiers, Macron, Sofiya and Lex Luthor please

December 24, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

De Villiers, Macron, Sofiya and Lex Luthor pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 24).

Inner sand:

600m: Step To Destiny (B. Paswan) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Capri Girl (Chetan K) 1-8, 600/40. Worked well.

1200m: Northern Quest (rb), Clyde Star (Salman K) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Exalted Dream (Naveen K) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Blackstone (P. Mani), Super Hero (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. The Omega Man (P. Mani) 1-10.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1200m: Sofiya (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Estella (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Silent Trigger (Naveen K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Ooh La La (P. Mani), Chiraag (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Macron (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (B. Paswan), Elusive Girl (Chetan K) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Memoritor (B. Paswan), Moving ahead (Chetan K) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ebotse (Likith) 1-41, (1,200-600) 54. Eased up. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Prime Abbess (Akram) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Southern Aristocrat (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim.