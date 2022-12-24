  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

De Villiers, Macron, Sofiya and Lex Luthor please

December 24, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

De Villiers, Macron, Sofiya and Lex Luthor pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 24).

Inner sand:

600m: Step To Destiny (B. Paswan) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Capri Girl (Chetan K) 1-8, 600/40. Worked well.

1200m: Northern Quest (rb), Clyde Star (Salman K) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Exalted Dream (Naveen K) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Blackstone (P. Mani), Super Hero (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. The Omega Man (P. Mani) 1-10.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1200m: Sofiya (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Estella (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Silent Trigger (Naveen K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Ooh La La (P. Mani), Chiraag (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Macron (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (B. Paswan), Elusive Girl (Chetan K) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Memoritor (B. Paswan), Moving ahead (Chetan K) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ebotse (Likith) 1-41, (1,200-600) 54. Eased up. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Prime Abbess (Akram) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Southern Aristocrat (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.