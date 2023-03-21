ADVERTISEMENT

De Villiers, Del Mar, Last Wish, Salento and Siege Courageous please

March 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

De Villiers, Del Mar, Last Wish, Salento and Siege Courageous pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 21).

Inner sand:

600m: Roman Power (rb) 40.5. In fine trim. Scrippling Hopper (Jagadeesh) 40.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Siege Courageous (P. Trevor) 1-6, 600/40. Moved attractively. Lady Godiva (P. Trevor) 1-9, 600/41. Shaped well.

1200m: Last Wish (Indrajeet), Devil’s Magic (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-4, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Fearless Joey (Kiran N), Born King (Khurshad) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Accumulate (P. Trevor) 44.5. In fine condition, note. Fire Power (P. Trevor) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Lightning Flame (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Antilope (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Capriati (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim.

1400m: Tranquilo (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Worked attractively. Salento (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Quevega (Rajesh K), Inner City (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Michigan Melody (Indrajeet), Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former showed out. Emeraldo (S.K. Paswan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K), Mace (Vivek) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished distance ahead. Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well.

