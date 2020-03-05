Dazzling Star, Barack and Baku show out

Mumbai: Dazzling Star, Barack and Baku showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (March 5) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Between Friends (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Enlightened (rb), Gabriel (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Former was one length better. Thomas Hardy (Kadam), Soaring High (Akshay) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Divija (V.Jodha), Titanium (C.S.Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Anoushka (Merchant), Colosseum (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Dharasana (S.Amit) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Giant Star (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Grand Architect (J.Chinoy), Pleiades (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Kildare (C.S.Jodha), White River (Nicky Mackay) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Arizona Pie (Neeraj) 1-10.5, 600/42. Easy. Dashing Image (A.Gaikwad) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Summer Night (Nicky Mackay), Maplewood (C.S.Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Baku (J.Chinoy), Mikayla’s Pride (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Seasons Greetings (Kharadi), Royalty (Trevor) 1-12, 600/42. Pair easy. Minx (Neeraj), Arcadia (Kharadi) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. World Is One (Late Knight Superior) (David Egan) 1-20, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Barack (Trevor), Mozart (Kharadi) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished six lengths ahead.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Aira (Bhawani), Magical Journey (Rupesh) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Polaris (A.Prakash), Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead. Marrakesh (V.Jodha), Sakara (Nicky Mackay) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41.5. Both jumped out well and finished level. In Contention (Zervan), Dazzling Eyes (Hamir) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Former was slowly off by four lengths and finished level. Dazzling Star (app), Allahuddin Khilji (Bhawani) 1-2, 800/49, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahea. Stars For You (Nazil), Hilad (rb) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.