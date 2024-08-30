GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dazzling Princess, Preakness and Asio impress

Published - August 30, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Dazzling Princess, Preakness and Asio impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Aug. 29).

Outer sand:

800m: Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Rubert (C. Brisson), Larado (Inayat) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Saintly Star (rb), Star Brand (rb) 46. Glorious Evensong (rb), Red Pencil (rb) 47.5. Words Worth (rb) (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

800m: Soft Whisper (Ram Nandan) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Avantador (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Raffinato (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44. In good shape. Authentic Bell (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Proposed (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/54.5, 600/38.5. A fine display. Legendary Striker (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Golden Marina (N. Darshan) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. In good shape.

1200m: Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-30.5, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Dazzling Princess (M. Bhaskar), Preakness (A.S. Peter) 1-25.5, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. They impressed. Abnegator (Inayat) 1-29.5, 1000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Handy. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion-Sabarina) (M.S. Deora), Pneuma (Shyam Kumar) 1-34, 1000/1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy and level. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-30.5, 1000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5.

Noted on Aug. 28 — Outer sand:

800m: All Stars (Inayat), Dark Son (A.S. Peter) 59, 600/43. Former better.

1000m: Supreme Dance (Ram Nandan), Emperor Vikram (Inayat) 1-12, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former started three lengths behind and ended level. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Well in hand.

Inner sand: 600m: Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 41. In good shape. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 39.5. In fine condition. Falconbridge (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Fit. Western Girl (Bharat Mal) 44. Easy. Rinello (rb) 42.5. Easy. Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal) 46.5. Royal Mayfair (rb) 41.5. Urged.

800m: Grandiose (K.V. Baskar), Air Marshall (rb) 56.5, 600/41. Former finished three lengths in front. Blue Sapphire (K.V. Baskar), Desert Force (rb) 56.5, 600/40.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Opus One (Shyam Kumar) 55, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Silk Stuff (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Handy. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/41.5. Unextended.

1000m: Paris O’Connor (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. They shaped well. Young Heart (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/456.5. Easy. Kings Guardian (Farid Ansari) 1-10.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Royal Falcon (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/41. In good condition. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Sea Waters (Bharat Mal) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Fit. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Knotty Power (A.M. Tograllu) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar), Excellent Star (Yash Narredu) 1-28.5, 1000/1-11, 800/55.5, 600/41. Latter showed out. Reign Of Terror (R. Manish) 1-25.5, (1200-600) 38.5. Eased up.

