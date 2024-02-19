GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dash, Thalassa and The Panther impress

February 19, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai:

Dash, Thalassa and The Panther impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Running Star (Yash) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Judy Blue Eyes (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Betsy (Merchant), Anoushka (S. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Daddy’s Blessings (JU. Chinoy) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Deo Volente (Mosin), San Salvatore (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Dash (Yash), Jerusalem (H. Gore) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Giant King (Yash), The Godfather (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Ashwa Supremo (app), Star Impact (Yash) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Thalassa (Merchant), Dufy (S. Sunil) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Jamari (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. The Panther (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Retains form.

Outer sand:

1000m: Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

Race track:

600m: Ticanto (app), New Yorker (Mustakim) 36. Pair urged and ended level. Beyond Measure (H. Gore) 40. Easy.

800m: Sands Of Dubai (M.S. Deora), Precious Grey (Santosh) 51, 600/36. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-00, 800/47, 600/33. Urged in the last part. Ocean (Santosh), Eiffel Tower (M.S. Deora) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Former was two lengths better. Aafreen (Ranjane), Toscana (R. Ajinkya) 1-3, 600/35. Both moved neck and neck freely. Django (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved freely. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 1-3, 600/35. Moved attractively. Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Pressed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-1, 600/35. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Regoli (Mustakim), Rising Power (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level freely. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Easy. Bashir (app), Swarovski (Atul) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Transatlantic (Ranjane), Lady Di (R. Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Whatsinaname (H. Gore) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Scaramanga (T.S Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Looking Like A Wow (J. Chinoy), Blue’s Pride (app) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level freely. Knight Crusader (Mustakim), Treat (Saba) and Regina Memorablis (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. First name finished five lengths in front of second name who further finished five lengths ahead of the last name. Light Of Life (app) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely. Stellato (Santosh), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (M.S. Deora), Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former superior.

Mock race — Noted on Feb. 18:

Race track:

1200m: Quicker (Parmar), Excellent Lass (Neeraj) 1-16, 600/35. Won by: 5 lengths.

