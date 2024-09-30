ADVERTISEMENT

Dash, Spanish Eyes, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie show out

Published - September 30, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Pune:

Dash, Spanish Eyes, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 30) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

600m: Masato (S. Sunil) 40. Easy. 2/y/o Among The Stars (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 40. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Time And Tide (Kamble) 49, 600/36. Moved impressively. Reiko (S. Shareef) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Come September (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pushed. House Of Lords (app) 54, 600/42. Pressed. Big Red (Akshay Kumar) 57, 600/43. Easy. Northern Singer (app) 51, 600/38. Urged. Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Swarovski (app) 57, 600/42. Easy. Leo The Lion (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Zip Along (Saba) 52, 600/39. Urged. Outlander (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Majestic Warrior (rb) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Hilma Klint (app) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Planetaire/Rozene (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Former was superior. Mirae (app) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Between Lands (Shelar), Lightning McQueen (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Pyrite (Zameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Don Carlos (Akshay Kumar) 1-9, 600/39. Moved fluently. Zarkan (H.G. Rathod) 1600/600m 1-9. Easy. Redouble (Ajinkya), Zendaya (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (Kishor) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ashwa Kangto (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. The General (app), Azrinaz (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They finished level freely. Major Saab (Gore), Tajiri (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Yawar (Saba) 1-11, 600/42. Urged. Lord Vader (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Little Minister (Merchant), Cinderella’s Dream (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Alpine Star (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely.

1200m: Spanish Eyes (Sandesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Shaped well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Dash (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Axlrod (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/51, 600/37. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Dedication (rb), Giant Gold (C.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Pair level.

Mock race noted on Sept. 29: Race track: 1600m: Santissimo (Trevor), Bugatti (Vivek G), Doron (Saqlain), Amadeo (Nirmal) and Arc De triomphe (H.M. Akshay) 1-40, 600/35. 3-1/4, 5 and 3-1/2. Santissimo, who was racing fourth till the bend, easily covered the leeway and won the race.

Second mock race: 1200m: Galloping Glory (Prasad), Wind Dancer (Gore) 1-11, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US