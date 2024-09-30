GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dash, Spanish Eyes, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie show out

Published - September 30, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Pune:

Dash, Spanish Eyes, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 30) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Masato (S. Sunil) 40. Easy. 2/y/o Among The Stars (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 40. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Time And Tide (Kamble) 49, 600/36. Moved impressively. Reiko (S. Shareef) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Come September (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pushed. House Of Lords (app) 54, 600/42. Pressed. Big Red (Akshay Kumar) 57, 600/43. Easy. Northern Singer (app) 51, 600/38. Urged. Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Swarovski (app) 57, 600/42. Easy. Leo The Lion (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Zip Along (Saba) 52, 600/39. Urged. Outlander (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Majestic Warrior (rb) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Hilma Klint (app) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Planetaire/Rozene (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Former was superior. Mirae (app) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Between Lands (Shelar), Lightning McQueen (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: Pyrite (Zameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Don Carlos (Akshay Kumar) 1-9, 600/39. Moved fluently. Zarkan (H.G. Rathod) 1600/600m 1-9. Easy. Redouble (Ajinkya), Zendaya (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (Kishor) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ashwa Kangto (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. The General (app), Azrinaz (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They finished level freely. Major Saab (Gore), Tajiri (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Yawar (Saba) 1-11, 600/42. Urged. Lord Vader (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Little Minister (Merchant), Cinderella’s Dream (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Alpine Star (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely.

1200m: Spanish Eyes (Sandesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Shaped well.

1400m: Dash (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — outer sand:

1000m: Axlrod (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/51, 600/37. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Dedication (rb), Giant Gold (C.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Pair level.

Mock race noted on Sept. 29: Race track: 1600m: Santissimo (Trevor), Bugatti (Vivek G), Doron (Saqlain), Amadeo (Nirmal) and Arc De triomphe (H.M. Akshay) 1-40, 600/35. 3-1/4, 5 and 3-1/2. Santissimo, who was racing fourth till the bend, easily covered the leeway and won the race.

Second mock race: 1200m: Galloping Glory (Prasad), Wind Dancer (Gore) 1-11, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead.

Published - September 30, 2024 05:58 pm IST

