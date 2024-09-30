Dash, Spanish Eyes, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie show out

Dash, Spanish Eyes, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 30) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Masato (S. Sunil) 40. Easy. 2/y/o Among The Stars (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 40. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Time And Tide (Kamble) 49, 600/36. Moved impressively. Reiko (S. Shareef) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Come September (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pushed. House Of Lords (app) 54, 600/42. Pressed. Big Red (Akshay Kumar) 57, 600/43. Easy. Northern Singer (app) 51, 600/38. Urged. Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Swarovski (app) 57, 600/42. Easy. Leo The Lion (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Zip Along (Saba) 52, 600/39. Urged. Outlander (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Majestic Warrior (rb) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Hilma Klint (app) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Planetaire/Rozene (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Former was superior. Mirae (app) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Between Lands (Shelar), Lightning McQueen (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: Pyrite (Zameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Don Carlos (Akshay Kumar) 1-9, 600/39. Moved fluently. Zarkan (H.G. Rathod) 1600/600m 1-9. Easy. Redouble (Ajinkya), Zendaya (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (Kishor) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ashwa Kangto (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. The General (app), Azrinaz (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They finished level freely. Major Saab (Gore), Tajiri (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Yawar (Saba) 1-11, 600/42. Urged. Lord Vader (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Little Minister (Merchant), Cinderella’s Dream (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Alpine Star (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely.

1200m: Spanish Eyes (Sandesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Shaped well.

1400m: Dash (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — outer sand:

1000m: Axlrod (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/51, 600/37. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Dedication (rb), Giant Gold (C.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Pair level.

Mock race noted on Sept. 29: Race track: 1600m: Santissimo (Trevor), Bugatti (Vivek G), Doron (Saqlain), Amadeo (Nirmal) and Arc De triomphe (H.M. Akshay) 1-40, 600/35. 3-1/4, 5 and 3-1/2. Santissimo, who was racing fourth till the bend, easily covered the leeway and won the race.

Second mock race: 1200m: Galloping Glory (Prasad), Wind Dancer (Gore) 1-11, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead.