Dash, Running Star and Northern Singer impress

Published - July 15, 2024 05:24 pm IST - PUNE:

Dash, Running Star and Northern Singer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 15) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Fiery Red (S. Kamble) 41. Easy. Star Gallery (Tograllu), Street Sense (Zameer) 40. They ended level. Zarkan (Zameer) 42. Easy.

800m: Fable (S. Kamble), Serengeti (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Escape Velocity (Kaviraj), Continental Drift (app) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Winter Agenda (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Fidato (Mustakim), Star Of Asia (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Star Impact (Shelar), Ashwa Supremo (Peter) 54, 600/40. Both were urged and ended level. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Rising Power (Saba) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Thundering Phoenix (C.S. Jodha), Multiverse (Nirmal Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Pushed. New Dimension (Peter) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Mirae (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Urged. Bombay (Saba) 56, 600/42. Ridden out. New Yorker (Saba) 55, 600/41. Worked freely.

1000m: Ocean (Santosh), Aerodynamic (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started and finished two lengths ahead. Hall Of Grace (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42. Worked well. Pure For Sure (Nirmal Jodha), Malet Spring (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved level impressively. Dash (Yash), Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and easily finished a distance ahead. Running Star (Yash), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and comfortably finished well clear. Divine Hope (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Quicker (Peter), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Showman (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved fluently. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Geographique (Neeraj), Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former better. Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Knight Crusader (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Pushed. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Ghirardelli (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Big Red (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Good. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Treat (Neeraj), Inquilab (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair urged and finished level.

Gate practice— sand track:

1000m: El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Jumped out well. Celestina (Chouhan), Cache (Kirtish) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Both were easy. Taabiir (Gore) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Colonel Saab (M.S. Deora), Timeless Vision (Nirmal Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level freely. Sands Of Dubai (Santosh), Highground (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Abhidhyan (app), Malakhi (app) and Sentinel (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Trio jumped out well and were separated by two lengths each. Inverness (app), Mila (app) 1-10, 800/52, 600/39. Former beat the latter by a distance.

Note: Due to incessant rainfall on Sunday (July 14) morning, the sand track was waterlogged and hence there was no fast work.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.