Dash, Running Star and Kanya Rashi catch the eye

Published - August 05, 2024 04:31 pm IST - PUNE:

Dash, Running Star and Kanya Rashi caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 5) morning.

Sand track;

600m: Transatlantic (S. Amit) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Red Mist (M.S. Deora), Populaire (app) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Thrill Of Brazil (M.S. Deora), Continental Drift (app) 52, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chelsea (Ajinkya) 56, 600/41. Easy. New Dimension (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Pataudi (M.S. Deora), Ma Cherie (Kaviraj) 53, 600/40. Former was superior. Portofino Bay (Mosin), Creative Girl (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Irish Gold (Mosin), Magical Star (Gore) 52, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Outlander (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Mysteriousstranger (Nirmal), Highground (Santosh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Kanya Rashi (C.S. Jodha), Substantial (S. Kamble) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was ridden out to end level. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Dash (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Break Point (Ajinkya) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Running Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Quicker (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Good work. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

1200m: Disciplined (Santosh), Aerodynamic (Nirmal) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. Spanish Eyes (Sandesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Shaped well.

