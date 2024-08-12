ADVERTISEMENT

Dash, Fable and Axlrod excel

Published - August 12, 2024 06:15 pm IST - PUNE:

Dash, Fable and Axlrod excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 12) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Flashman (Mosin) 40. Easy. Rhythm Of Nature (app) 42. Easy. Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 37. Worked well.

800m: Fiery Red (Sandesh) 51, 600/38. Moved well. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Exotic Star (Gore), Believe (Tograllu) 52, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Gimme (M.S. Deora) 50, 600/37. Pushed. Ready To Rumble (Kishor) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Redouble (Ajinkya) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Star Gallery (Tograllu), Street Sense (Zameer) 52, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 51, 600/37. Worked well. New Yorker (Saba) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Long Lease (Yash) 56, 600/41. Easy. Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ultimo (S. Amit) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Redifined (S. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Magneto (Merchant) 49, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Superlative (Mustakim) 57, 600/43. Easy. Dufy (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Ridden out. Don Carlos (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Easy. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Major Saab (Pranil) 55, 600/40. Easy. Uzi (Vinod) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Moment Of Madness (Sandesh), Arbitrage (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: Expedite (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Beyond Stars (Zameer), Willy Wonkaa (Tograllu) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Fable (Nirmal), Gypsy Soul (M.S. Deora) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Note the former. Waikiki (Parmar) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Stretched. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Tyrone Black (Mustakim) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Urged. Sands Of Dubai (S. Kamble), Continental Drift (Nirmal) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Market King (Zervan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Good work. Doron (Nazil), Odysseus (Umesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Kubric (Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well.

1200m: Dash (Yash), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 1-19, 1000/1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Treat (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

1400m: Gangster (Vinod) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Axlord (Vinod), Cascade (app) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Divine Star (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Jumped out well. Supreme Spirit (Mustakim), Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

