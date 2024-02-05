ADVERTISEMENT

Dash, and Rush show out

February 05, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Dash and Rush showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 5) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Amazonia (V. Bunde) 37. Moved well. Giorgio (N. Bhosale), Odysseus (C. Umesh) 41. Pair level. Miss Magic (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Eiffel Tower (Santosh) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod), Balenciaga (H. Gore) 52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Dash (V. Bunde) 51, 600/37. Moved impressively. Inverness (H.M. Akshay), Ghirardelli (Santosh) 53, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Expedite (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Slightly urged. Pamchavan (V. Bunde), Away She Goes (Saba) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Rush (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

Race track.

600m: Esconido (Merchant), Beyond Stars (P. Vinod) 38. Both moved level freely. We Still Believe (app), Secret To Success (rb) 38. Both were urged and finished level.

800m: Amadeo (H.M. Akshay), Serengiti (Santosh) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Arabian Queen (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Misty (Nazil), Stunning Visual (Shahrukh) 1-00, 800/47, 600/34. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 1-7, 600/39. Pressed. Ticanto (Mustakim), Fidato (app) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former superior. Come September (Mustakim), Bombay (app) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Verdandi (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Animous (Atul), Versace (Bhawani) 1-1, 600/34. Former finished six lengths ahead. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 1-00, 800/48, 600/36. Slightly urged. Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Shambala (P. Shinde), Higher Love (Mosin) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Spotlight (C. Umesh), Psychic Star (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Pyrite (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Mock race noted on February 4. (Race track).

1200m: Roll The Dice (Mustakim), Wild Child (Parmar) and Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-14, 600/35. Won by: 3/4 and Head.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US