Dash, and Rush show out

February 05, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Dash and Rush showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 5) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Amazonia (V. Bunde) 37. Moved well. Giorgio (N. Bhosale), Odysseus (C. Umesh) 41. Pair level. Miss Magic (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Eiffel Tower (Santosh) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod), Balenciaga (H. Gore) 52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Dash (V. Bunde) 51, 600/37. Moved impressively. Inverness (H.M. Akshay), Ghirardelli (Santosh) 53, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Expedite (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Slightly urged. Pamchavan (V. Bunde), Away She Goes (Saba) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Rush (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

Race track.

600m: Esconido (Merchant), Beyond Stars (P. Vinod) 38. Both moved level freely. We Still Believe (app), Secret To Success (rb) 38. Both were urged and finished level.

800m: Amadeo (H.M. Akshay), Serengiti (Santosh) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Arabian Queen (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Misty (Nazil), Stunning Visual (Shahrukh) 1-00, 800/47, 600/34. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 1-7, 600/39. Pressed. Ticanto (Mustakim), Fidato (app) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former superior. Come September (Mustakim), Bombay (app) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Verdandi (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Animous (Atul), Versace (Bhawani) 1-1, 600/34. Former finished six lengths ahead. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 1-00, 800/48, 600/36. Slightly urged. Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Shambala (P. Shinde), Higher Love (Mosin) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Spotlight (C. Umesh), Psychic Star (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Pyrite (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Mock race noted on February 4. (Race track).

1200m: Roll The Dice (Mustakim), Wild Child (Parmar) and Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-14, 600/35. Won by: 3/4 and Head.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.