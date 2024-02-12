Dash and Phenom show out

February 12, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Dash and Phenom showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Demetrius (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Star Impact (V. Bunde), Ashwa Supremo (app) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Dash (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Galloping Ahead (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Giant King (V. Bunde), Divine Hope (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Quicker (Neeraj), Lord Fenicia (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/41. Former better.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Goldiva (app), Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. They were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead.

Race track:

600m: Zarafat (M.S. Deora) 40. Easy. Juliana (rb), Bashir (Bhawani) 38. They moved level freely.

1000m: House Of Lords (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Worked freely. Ticanto (Mustakim) 1-5, 600/37. Urged. Goomah (T.S. Jodha), Battista (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Showman (Mustakim) 1-2, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Stunning Visual (Nazil), Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Former made up three lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Athenian (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 600/36. Moved freely. Fiery Red (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 600/37. Moved well. Caliph (Bhawani) 1-2, 600/35. Good work. Jagger (T.S. Jodha), Northbound (app) 1-00, 800/48, 600/34. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Brego (T.S. Jodha), Cornerstone (Nazil) 1-4, 600/35. Pair moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Picasso (Kirtish), Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod), Magical Star (I. Shaikh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level. Shambala (P. Shinde), Higher Love (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. They jumped out well and finished level. Turn And Burn (rb), Key Largo (Parmar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. They finished level freely. Interceptor (R. Ajinkya), Transatlantic (S. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair pushed and finished level. Phenom (Parmar) 1-2, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively. Trigger (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Knight Crusader (V. Bunde), Smile A Little (Saba) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. Former was four lengths superior.

Mock race noted on Feb. 11:

Race track: 1200m: Yuletide (Mustakim), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) Miss American Pie (Parmar), Arabian Queen (M.S. Deora), Eiffel Tower (H.M. Akshay) and Justino (Bhawani) 1-14, 600/36. 1-1/4, 1/2 and Neck. Yuletide came from second position and won the race. Justino jumped out and did not raise the gallop.

Second mock race:

1400m: Cordelia (app), Blazing Bay (app), Away She Goes (app), Spotlight (Chouhan) and Precious Grey (P. Trevor) 1-24, 600/35. Dist, 7L and 1/2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.