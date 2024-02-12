ADVERTISEMENT

Dash and Phenom show out

February 12, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Dash and Phenom showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Demetrius (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Star Impact (V. Bunde), Ashwa Supremo (app) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Dash (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Galloping Ahead (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Giant King (V. Bunde), Divine Hope (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Quicker (Neeraj), Lord Fenicia (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/41. Former better.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Goldiva (app), Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. They were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead.

Race track:

600m: Zarafat (M.S. Deora) 40. Easy. Juliana (rb), Bashir (Bhawani) 38. They moved level freely.

1000m: House Of Lords (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Worked freely. Ticanto (Mustakim) 1-5, 600/37. Urged. Goomah (T.S. Jodha), Battista (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Showman (Mustakim) 1-2, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Stunning Visual (Nazil), Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Former made up three lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Athenian (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 600/36. Moved freely. Fiery Red (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 600/37. Moved well. Caliph (Bhawani) 1-2, 600/35. Good work. Jagger (T.S. Jodha), Northbound (app) 1-00, 800/48, 600/34. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Brego (T.S. Jodha), Cornerstone (Nazil) 1-4, 600/35. Pair moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Picasso (Kirtish), Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod), Magical Star (I. Shaikh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level. Shambala (P. Shinde), Higher Love (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. They jumped out well and finished level. Turn And Burn (rb), Key Largo (Parmar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. They finished level freely. Interceptor (R. Ajinkya), Transatlantic (S. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pair pushed and finished level. Phenom (Parmar) 1-2, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively. Trigger (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Knight Crusader (V. Bunde), Smile A Little (Saba) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. Former was four lengths superior.

Mock race noted on Feb. 11:

Race track: 1200m: Yuletide (Mustakim), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) Miss American Pie (Parmar), Arabian Queen (M.S. Deora), Eiffel Tower (H.M. Akshay) and Justino (Bhawani) 1-14, 600/36. 1-1/4, 1/2 and Neck. Yuletide came from second position and won the race. Justino jumped out and did not raise the gallop.

Second mock race:

1400m: Cordelia (app), Blazing Bay (app), Away She Goes (app), Spotlight (Chouhan) and Precious Grey (P. Trevor) 1-24, 600/35. Dist, 7L and 1/2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US