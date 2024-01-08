Dash and Emerald Queen catch the eye

January 08, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Dash and Emerald Queen caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Northern Singer (Mustakim) 39. Moved freely. La Belle (P.S. Chouhan) 40. Easy. Monarchy (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Esconido (H.G. Rathod), Yarmouth (Nazil) and We Still Believe (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Trio was easy. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Definitely (Shahrukh) 55, 600/42. Urged. Big Red (Mansoor), Desert Classic (Zervan) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: Roll The Dice (Zervan) 1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Picasso (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Kanya Rashi (Srinath) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Endeavour (Zervan) 1-8, 600/43. Worked freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Endurance (Saba) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Dash (Yash), Star Romance (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former who finished a distance ahead impressed a lot. Wall Street (H. Gore), Lord Fenicia (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Christophany (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

1600m: El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

Race track:

600m: Golden Rule (Zameer) 37. Moved freely. Inverness (Srinath), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 38. They finished level. Helsinki (app) 36. Worked freely.

800m: Mount Sinai (H. Gore) 49, 600/34. Worked well.

1000m: Luminosity (rb) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely. Wild Hammer (Zervan) 1-6, 600/37. Slightly urged. Darwin (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/36. Pushed. Dragon Wings (Mustakim), Phanta (Aniket) 1-3, 600/35. Both were pushed and finished level. Otello (rb) 1-2, 600/36. Moved well. Versace (rb), Gambino (Bhawani) 1-9, 600/39. Pair moved together. Superluminal (V. Bunde) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Stretched. Verdandi (app) 1-6, 600/36. Worked freely. Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/37. Moved fluently. Don’t Be Shy (rb) 1-3, 600/36. Moved well. Rock My Heart (Mustakim), Remy Red (Aniket) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Pair urged and ended level. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Moved impressively. Nelson River (R. Ajinkya), Over The Line (S. Amit) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Fiery Red (M.S. Deora) 1-4, 600/35. Good. Pure For Sure (Srinath) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Responded well. Touch Of Gold (Santosh), Windborne (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Ticanto (Mustakim), Rising Power (Aniket) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Both were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. Iron Age (Zervan) 1-1, 600/37. Moved well. Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Aries (rb) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Pair urged and ended level.