GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dash and Emerald Queen catch the eye

January 08, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Dash and Emerald Queen caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Northern Singer (Mustakim) 39. Moved freely. La Belle (P.S. Chouhan) 40. Easy. Monarchy (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Esconido (H.G. Rathod), Yarmouth (Nazil) and We Still Believe (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Trio was easy. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Definitely (Shahrukh) 55, 600/42. Urged. Big Red (Mansoor), Desert Classic (Zervan) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: Roll The Dice (Zervan) 1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Picasso (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Kanya Rashi (Srinath) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Endeavour (Zervan) 1-8, 600/43. Worked freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Endurance (Saba) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Dash (Yash), Star Romance (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former who finished a distance ahead impressed a lot. Wall Street (H. Gore), Lord Fenicia (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Christophany (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

1600m: El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

Race track:

600m: Golden Rule (Zameer) 37. Moved freely. Inverness (Srinath), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 38. They finished level. Helsinki (app) 36. Worked freely.

800m: Mount Sinai (H. Gore) 49, 600/34. Worked well.

1000m: Luminosity (rb) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely. Wild Hammer (Zervan) 1-6, 600/37. Slightly urged. Darwin (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/36. Pushed. Dragon Wings (Mustakim), Phanta (Aniket) 1-3, 600/35. Both were pushed and finished level. Otello (rb) 1-2, 600/36. Moved well. Versace (rb), Gambino (Bhawani) 1-9, 600/39. Pair moved together. Superluminal (V. Bunde) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Stretched. Verdandi (app) 1-6, 600/36. Worked freely. Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/37. Moved fluently. Don’t Be Shy (rb) 1-3, 600/36. Moved well. Rock My Heart (Mustakim), Remy Red (Aniket) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Pair urged and ended level. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Moved impressively. Nelson River (R. Ajinkya), Over The Line (S. Amit) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Fiery Red (M.S. Deora) 1-4, 600/35. Good. Pure For Sure (Srinath) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Responded well. Touch Of Gold (Santosh), Windborne (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Ticanto (Mustakim), Rising Power (Aniket) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Both were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. Iron Age (Zervan) 1-1, 600/37. Moved well. Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Aries (rb) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Pair urged and ended level.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.