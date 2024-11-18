Dash and Eaton Square catch the eye

Dash and Eaton Square caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 18) morning, at Pune.

Sand track:

800m: Santissimo (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Heart (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Star Impact (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o Among The Stars (Gore) 50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Substantial (S. Kamble) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Highground (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Red Mist (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39. Worked well. 2/y/os Gunsmoke (S.J. Sunil), Enforcer (S. Amit) 54, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: Jendayi (app), Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Fable (Nirmal) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

1200m: Dash (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (S. Amit) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Quicker (S. Amit), Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (S. Amit) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.

