Dapper Look triumphs in feature event

February 18, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Hyderabad:

The 3-year-old gelding Dapper Look, trained by K. Satheesh and ridden by Nakhat Singh, claimed the Deccan Bookmakers Welfare Association Alcock Arabian Million (Gr. 3), the feature event of Sunday’s (Feb. 18) races. The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer Leo D’ Silva saddled four winners on the day.

1. SEA BIRD PLATE: GLORIOUS POWER (Afroz Khan) 1, Cannon Rose (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Cherish The Lady (Santosh Raj) 3 and Vital Sign (Kaviraj) 4. 5, 2-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 7.44s. ₹14 (w), 12, 10 and 24 (p). SHP: 26, THP: 45, SHW: 12 and 10, FP: 24, Q: 19, Tanala: 174. Favourite: Glorious Power. Owners: Mr. Leo D’Silva & Mr. Vazhaparmbil John Joseph. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

2. DREAM GIRL PLATE: LONDON BELL (R.S. Jodha) 1, Tortilla Chip (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Special Effort (Md. Ismail) 3 and My Way Or Highway (Mohit Singh) 4. 2, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 56.56s. ₹59 (w), 20, 10 and 27 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 55, SHW: 46 and 13. FP: 242, Q: 98, Tanala: 1,565. Favourite: Tortilla Chip. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

3. MCEME ROLLING TROPHY (Div. II): MALIBU (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Tripurari (Deepak Singh) 2, Pontefract (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Shadow Fax (Kaviraj) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 13. 14s. ₹38 (w), 14, 37 and 37 (p). SHP: 134, THP: 130, SHW: 21 and 82, FP: 660, Q: 445, Tanala: 27, 530. Favourite: Kenna. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

4. RAJA BAHADUR VENKATARAMA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II): GREAT GUNS (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 2, Icicle (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Miss Little Angel (B.R. Kumar) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 6-1/4. 1m, 39.24s. ₹12 (w), 10, 38 and 27 (p). SHP: 94, THP: 32, SHW: 12 and 106, FP: 132, Q: 120, Tanala: 597. Favourite: Great Guns. Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

5. DECCAN BOOKMAKERS WELFARE ASSOCIATION ALCOCK ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3): DAPPER LOOK (Nakhat Singh) 1, King Immortal (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Kalki (Surya Prakash) 3 and Talking Stick (Santosh Raj) 4. 1/2, 6 and Dist. 1m, 26.60s. ₹25 (w), 10 and 21 (p). SHP: 22, THP: 73, SHW: 13 and 11, FP: 162, Q: 67. Favourite: Kalki. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

6. MCEME ROLLING TROPHY (Div. I): WIND SPRITE (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Miss Maya (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Colt Pistol (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Star Racer (Surya Prakash) 4. Neck, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.39s. ₹78 (w), 15, 23 and 13 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 38, SHW: 31 and 17, FP: 283, Q: 74, Tanala: 726. Favourite: Midsummer Star. Owners: Mr. Anil Kumar Venkat Epur, Mr. Mahesh Reddy & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

7. RAJA BAHADUR VENKATARAMA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) : MIREYA (Ajay Kumar) 1, N R I Sport (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 2, Delhi Heights (Mohit Singh) 3 and City Of Blessing (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1, 4-1/4 and 2. 1m, 40.15s. ₹33 (w), 10, 13 and 27 (p). SHP: 65, THP: 42, SHW: 63 and 44, FP: 207, Q: 135, Tanala: 721. Favourite: Miss Marvellous. Owner: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula. Trainer: G. Sandeep.

8. SIR BRUCE PLATE: HURRICANE BAY (Afroz Khan) 1, Antidote (Kaviraj) 2, Deccan Ranger (Mohit Singh) 3 and D Right Time (Deepak Singh) 4. Not run: Flashing Memories. 1/2, 3 and Neck. 1m, 27.56s. ₹18 (w), 10, 13 and 27 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 157, SHW: 12 and 14, FP: 44, Q: 25, Tanala: 841. Favourite: Hurricane Bay. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,009 (77 tkts.) and 30%: 911 (109 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2,594 (18 tkts.), (ii) 1,939 (47 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 566 (52 tkts.), (ii) 415 (30 tkts.), (iii) 598 (53 tkts.).

