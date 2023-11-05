Dangerous, wins Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy

November 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Dangerous, ridden by Neeraj Rawal, won the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy (Gr.2), the feature event of the concluding day’s races of the Pune racing season 2023, on Sunday (Nov. 5).

Leading owner: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. with the leading stakesmoney of ₹55,75,169.

Leading trainer: Pesi Shroff (17 winners).

Leading jockey, leading apprentice jockey and jockey claiming allowance: Mustakim Alam (12 winners)

Leading stud farm: Usha Stud Farm (53 points).

1. IRISH BOSS PLATE (Div. II): HOUSE OF LORD (A.K. Aniket) 1, Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar) 2, Dowsabel (S. Saqlain) 3 and Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 4. 1, Lnk and 1-1/4. 1m, 9.63s. ₹190 (w), 53, 19 and 16 (p). SHP: 54, FP: 2,088, Q: 936, Tanala: 26,675 and 3,811. Favourite: Dowsabel. Owners: Mr. Dharrit Shah & Mr. Henit Y. Shah rep. Zwenzi Traders & Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. DOPAHAR TROPHY (Div. II): ZUKOR (S. Saqlain) 1, Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 2, Liam (P. Trevor) 3 and Mirae (Mustakim) 4. Snk, Shd and 2-1/2. 57.72s. ₹35 (w), 17, 22 and 19 (p). SHP: 146, FP: 371, Q: 293, Tanala: 1,626 and 697. Favourite: Art Collector. Owner: Mr. Thanniru Srinivas. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

3. BETBRICKS7 SPRINT: PYRRHUS (N. Bhosale) 1, Ataash (P. Trevor) 2, Dali Swirl (S. Saqlain) 3 and Fortune Teller (Merchant) 4. Shd, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 8.47s. ₹31 (w), 16, 11 and 40 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 102, Q: 60, Tanala: 876 and 563. Favourite: Ataash. Owners: Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

4. DOPAHAR TROPHY (Div. I): MAYSARA (Haridas Gore) 1, Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 2, Fidato (Mustakim) 3 and Mojo (Merchant) 4. Lnk, Shd and 1. 58.36s. ₹36 (w), 23, 12 and 33 (p). SHP: 78, FP: 141, Q: 89, Tanala: 600 and 356. Favourite: Ultimo. Owners: Mr. R. Rashid, Ms. Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan & Mrs. R. Rashid. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

5. GENERAL RAJENDRASINHJI MILLION: JENDAYI (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Waikiki (Parmar) 2, Hall Of Grace (P. Trevor) 3 and Alexandros (Neeraj) 4. 3, Lnk and 5. 1m 37.79s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 19, FP: 25, Q: 30, Tanala: 31 and 19. Favourite: Jendayi. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Ms. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. BETBRICKS7 CUP: SERRANO (N.S. Parmar) 1, Bubbly Boy (Neeraj) 2, Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 3 and Littorio (Kirtish) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 8.69s. ₹31 (w), 12, 16 and 42 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 149, Q: 105, Tanala: 1,238 and 780. Favourite: Littorio. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

7. TEENA KATRAK MEMORIAL R.W.I.T.C. LTD. TROPHY (Gr. 2): DANGEROUS (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Rasputin (Mustakim) 2, Mojito (Parmar) 3 and Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-3/4, Snk and 3-1/2. 2m, 4.80s. ₹30 (w), 20 and 22 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 837, Q: 174, Tanala: 301 and 125. Favourite: Northern Lights. Owner: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

8. ASSESSED PLATE: LION KING (N. Bhosale) 1, Toofaan (K. Nazil) 2, Goldiva (P. Trevor) 3 and Idealista (Neeraj) 4. 5-1/4, 3-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 38.74s. ₹37 (w), 15, 33 and 13 (p). SHP: 144, FP: 1,253, Q: 840, Tanala: 12,725 and 2,181. Favourite: Idealista. Owners: M/s. Kishore P. Rungta, Narendra Kumar Ambwani, Amit R. Mehta & Ketan R. Mehta. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

9. IRISH BOSS PLATE (Div. I): FLASHING FAMOUS (Haridas Gore) 1, C’est L’ Amour (J. Chinoy) 2, Sussing (Shelar) 3 and Harriet (P. Shinde) 4. Neck, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 9.32s. ₹19 (w), 14, 37 and 27 (p). SHP: 131, FP: 26, Q: 136, Tanala: 1,813 and 823. Favourite: Flashing Famous. Owners: Mr. R. Rashid, Mrs. R. Rashid & Ms. Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹1,005 (36 tkts.) & 30%: 130 (119 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 1,542 (68 tkts.) & 30%: 384 (117 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 209 (71 tkts.), (ii) 956 (19 tkts.), (iii) 477 (36 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 2, 068 (17 tkts.) & 30%: 718 (21 tkts.).