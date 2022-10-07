Dangerous, Vincent Van Gogh, Baby Bazooka and Mysterious Girl please

ADVERTISEMENT

Dangerous, Vincent Van Gogh, Baby Bazooka and Mysterious Girl pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 7) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Mystical Rose (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/os She's A Teaser (Nazil), Balius Warrior (rb) 52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Star Gallery (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Urged. 2/y/os Believe (Nazil), Warrior Prince (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Inamorata (C. Umesh), Chamonix (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed.

1400m: Vincent Van Gogh (Dashrath) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Maintains winning form. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Prinia (Nazil) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

1600m: Dangerous (C.S. Jodha), Dyf (V. Jodha) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Note former.

1800m: Theon (Chouhan) 2-12, 1200/1-27, 800/57, 600/43. Easy.