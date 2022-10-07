Dangerous, Vincent Van Gogh, Baby Bazooka and Mysterious Girl please

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 07, 2022 17:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dangerous, Vincent Van Gogh, Baby Bazooka and Mysterious Girl pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 7) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Mystical Rose (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/os She's A Teaser (Nazil), Balius Warrior (rb) 52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Star Gallery (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Urged. 2/y/os Believe (Nazil), Warrior Prince (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Inamorata (C. Umesh), Chamonix (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Vincent Van Gogh (Dashrath) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Maintains winning form. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Prinia (Nazil) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

1600m: Dangerous (C.S. Jodha), Dyf (V. Jodha) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Note former.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1800m: Theon (Chouhan) 2-12, 1200/1-27, 800/57, 600/43. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sports event
sport
horse racing
Pune

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app