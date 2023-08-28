ADVERTISEMENT

Dangerous shows out

August 28, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - PUNE:

Dangerous showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rodri (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Kings Love (Nazil) 42. Easy. Rising Brave (Gore) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Divine Thoughts (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Hall Of Grace (Gagandeep), Zafirah (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/43. They were easy.

1200m: Magneto (Merchant) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Dangerous (M.S. Deora) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Maintains form.

1600m: Supernatural (Trevor) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Souza (Chouhan) 1-56, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Idealista (V. Bunde), Alpha Domino (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

