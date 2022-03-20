Dangerous pulls off a stunning win in Forbes Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies’ Championship

Imperial Power obliges in the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship

The 12 to 1 longshot Dangerous, ridden by C.S. Jodha, sprang a surprise by winning the Forbes Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies’ Championship (Gr.3) while Imperial Power (Suraj Narredu up) claimed the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship (Gr.3), the two main attractions of Sunday’s (Mar. 20) races here.

Dangerous is owned by Mr. Neil Madan Bahal and trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha, while Imperial Power is the property of Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP and trained by Satish Narredu.

Jockey P. Trevor completed 1500 winners of his career by riding Inishmore to victory in the eighth race.

1. LAHINCH PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: HILMA KLINT (Aniket) 1, Sim Sim (Trevor) 2, Red Riot (S. Amit) 3 and Suited Aces (Neeraj) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 59.69s. ₹21 (w), 11, 13 and 22 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 55, Q: 22, Tanala: 365 and 236. Favourite: Sim Sim. Owners: Mr. Laxmikumar Goculdas rep. B.S. & Services Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: ENDEAVOUR (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Gazino (Zervan) 2, Golden Guest (Neeraj) 3 and Sunrise Ruby (Trevor) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 10.34s. ₹19 (w), 12 and 21 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 67, Q: 60, Tanala: 166 and 105. Favourite: Endeavour. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Mehta, Mrs. Liane Luthria & Mr. Milan Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. HACHIKO PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: BOTERO (P. Trevor) 1, Rasputin (Antony Raj) 2, Kamaria (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Sandman (Parmar) 4. Hd, 3/4 and 9. 2m, 2.61s. ₹14 (w), 10 and 11 (p). SHP: 20, FP: 21, Q: 15, Tanala: 19 and 12. Favourite: Botero. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia, M/s. Vispi R. Patel & Eruch Adi Mody. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. LAHINCH PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: RHYTHM OF NATURE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Stars For You (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Hyperdimensional (Daman) 3 and Power Of Neath (M.S. Deora) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 2. 59.20s. ₹42 (w), 14, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 105, Q: 38, Tanala: 501 and 234. Favourite: Stars For You. Owners: Mrs. Bindu Champaklal Zaveri & Miss. Niti N. Desai. Trainer: S.S. Shah.

5. FORBES BREEDERS’ JUVENILE FILLIES’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr.3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: DANGEROUS (C.S. Jodha) 1, King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Fashion Icon (P. Trevor) 3 and Dear Lady (Neeraj) 4. Sh, 7 and 6-3/4. 1m, 40.26s. ₹43 (w), 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 64, Q: 13, Tanala: 161 and 165. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owner: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SUN GOLD (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 2, Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj) 3 and Chieftain (P. Shinde) 4. 1-1/4, 4-3/4 and 3. 1m, 37.86s. ₹18 (w), 13, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 69, Q: 61, Tanala: 188 and 94. Favourite: Sun Gold. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. SHAPOORJI PALLONJI BREEDERS’ JUVENILE COLTS’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr.3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: IMPERIAL POWER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Dexa (Antony Raj) 2, Wordsmith (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Sadler’s Legacy (Yash Narredu) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 38.27s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 15 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 20, Q: 12, Tanala: 37 and 26. Favourite: Imperial Power. Owner: Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: S. Narredu.

8. J. RUSTOMJI SOPARIVALA TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: INISHMORE (P. Trevor) 1, Flashing Famous (Bhawani) 2, Freedom (Antony Raj) 3 and House Of Lords (Nazil) 4. 7-1/2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 11.07s. ₹27 (w), 13, 26 and 14 (p). SHP: 85, FP: 802, Q: 270, Tanala: 1,971 and 1,126. Favourite: Inishmore. Owners: Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

9. STAR SHINE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: LORD VADER (Bhawani) 1, Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 2, Sufiyah (A. Prakash) 3 and Waverunner (Kaviraj) 4. 4-1/4, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 11.16s. ₹17 (w), 12, 44 and 24 (p). SHP: 121, FP: 333, Q: 213, Tanala: 1,687 and 616. Favourite: Lord Vader. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹4,283 (40 tkts.) & 30%: 532 (138 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 3,197 (160 tkts.) & 30%: 703 (312 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 658 (26 tkts.), (ii) 185 (198 tkts.), (iii) 115 (453 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 8,486 (10 tkts.) & 30%: 2,139 (17 tkts.).