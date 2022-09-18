Dangerous for S.A. Poonawalla Million

The 3-year-old filly Dangerous, who is in good shape as evidenced by her morning trials, should score over her rivals in the S.A. Poonawalla Million, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 18) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. INGLENOOK PLATE (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Sky Fall (6) Sandesh 59, 2. Judy Blue Eyes (5) Zervan 58.5, 3. Menilly (7) Dashrath 57, 4. Birkin Blower (3) Trevor 56, 5. One Wish (1) R. Ajinkya 55.5, 6. Aegon (4) P. Shinde 53.5 and 7. Desert Fire (2) M. Alam 52.5.

1. AEGON, 2. DESERT FIRE, 3. BIRKIN BLOWER

2. JEFFERSON PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.00: 1. Kamaria (2) Bhawani 60, 2. Royal Alamdaar (3) J. Chinoy 54.5, 3. Michigan (1) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 4. Mount Sinai (5) Akshay Kumar 52.5 and 5. Brazos (4) Parmar 49.

1. KAMARIA, 2. MOUNT SINAI

3. SURAIYA & MASOOM MASTER TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Sandman (4) V. Bunde 61.5, 2. Ron (7) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Cipher (2) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 4. Dowsabel (6) S. Saqlain 55.5, 5. The Pianist (3) Dashrath 54, 6. Cognosco (1) Sandesh 53.5 and 7. Silver Steps (5) P. Vinod 50.5.

1. COGNOSCO, 2. RON, 3. DOWSABEL

4. SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Cellini (1) P. Shinde 61.5, 2. Esperanza (7) Zervan 55.5, 3. Rodrigo (4) Sandesh 55, 4. Enlightened (6) Trevor 54, 5. Tomorrows Dreams (3) N.B. Kuldeep 52.5, 6. Impermanence (2) V. Bunde 51 and 7. Dilbar (5) Peter 50.5.

1. CELLINI, 2. RODRIGO, 3. ENLIGHTENED

5. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Claudius (1) Chouhan 56, 2. Hawk Of The Wind (3) S.J. Sunil 56, 3. House Of Lords (7) J. Chinoy 56, 4. Gold Kite (4) Sandesh 54.5, 5. Pyrrhus (5) Antony Raj 54.5, 6. Sweet Emotion (2) Parmar 54.5 and 7. Weronika (6) R. Ajinkya 54.5.

1. GOLD KITE, 2. CLAUDIUS, 3. HOUSE OF LORDS

6. S.A. POONAWALLA MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Great Guns (3) R. Ajinkya 57, 2. Dangerous (4) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 3. Emperor Roderic (6) Chouhan 56, 4. Golden Neil (1) J. Chinoy 55, 5. Kalamitsi (5) Srinath 55, 6. Snowfall (7) Akshay Kumar 53.5 and 7. Magnanimous (2) Neeraj 52.

1. DANGEROUS, 2. EMPEROR RODERIC, 3. SNOWFALL

7. RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Kaitlan (9) Sandesh 59, 2. My Princess (3) S. Saqlain 57, 3. Adamas (4) Yash Narredu 54, 4. Sierra Dela Plata (2) Neeraj 53.5, 5. Prinia (7) Trevor 52.5, 6. Starry Spirit (6) Antony Raj 52.5, 7. Marine Girl (8) Shubham 51.5, 8. Mighty Thunder (5) M. Alam 51.5, 9. Hagibis (10) Peter 51 and 10. Mufaza (1) Parmar 50.5.

1. ADAMAS, 2. MY PRINCESS, 3. KAITLAN

8. GREAT SECRET PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Ragnar (12) Bhawani 59.5, 2. Twelfth Earl (11) P. Vinod 58.5, 3. Rue St Honore’ (1) Neeraj 58, 4. Winstar (8) T.S. Jodha 57, 5. Juiced (14) P. Dhebe 56.5, 6. M’sarrat (10) H. Gore 56.5, 7. Willy Wonkaa (15) S.J. Sunil 56, 8. Bold Advance (6) J. Chinoy 55.5, 9. Nord (5) Nazil 55.5, 10. Truth And Dare (2) Ajinkya 55.5, 11. Red Riot (4) Merchant 55, 12. Come Back Please (9) Peter 52.5, 13. Caprifla (13) V. Bunde 52, 14. Alpha Gene (3) Dashrath 51.5 and 15. Reciprocity (7) Shubham 51.5.

1. RUE ST HONORE’ 2. ALPHA GENE, 3. WILLY WONKAA

Day’s Best: RUE ST HONORE’

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7, (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.