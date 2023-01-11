Dangerous and Fighton catch the eye

January 11, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Dangerous and Fighton caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Tarzan (N.B. Kuldeep) 40. Easy. Cellini (Mosin) 39. Moved freely. Attained (Sandesh) 40. Easy. Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 40. Easy. Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj) 40. Moved fluently. Knight Templar (Shelar) 40. Easy. Hela (Bhawani) 40. Easy.

800m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved well. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Giant Star (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Wall Street (Shelar) 51, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1000m: Angels Trumpet (Chouhan), Song Song Blue (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 600/40. Former was superior. Fighton (Parmar), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Note the former. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. Dangerous (Nirmal) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased.

1600m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-7, 600/41. Moved well. Time (Shelar), Supreme Spirit (V. Bunde) and Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. First and second names were level and finished three lengths ahead of last name.

