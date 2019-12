Dandy Man for Common Land Plate

Dandy Man has an edge in the Common Land Plate (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Dec. 30).

1. R.C.T.C. PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-45 p.m.: 1. Charcoal (4) Rohit Kumar 55, 2. Days Of Reckoning (7) A.A. Vikrant 55, 3. Greek Soul (8) Irvan Singh 55, 4. Beautiful Luv (1) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 5. Cephalonia (5) I. Chisty 53.5, 6. Due Diligence (3) Neeraj 53.5, 7. Purple Rain (2) B.R. Kumar 53.5 and 8. Queen Daenerys (6) Kuldeep Singh 53.5.

1. DUE DILIGENCE, 2. BEAUTIFUL LUV, 3. QUEEN DAENERYS

2. TRADE FARE PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Mind Reader (5) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Nova Scotia (7) Nathan Evans 58, 3. Healthandhappiness (3) Gaddam 55.5, 4. Alta Vita (1) Surya Prakash 55, 5. Super Act (9) A.A. Vikrant 54, 6. Bedazzled (10) Kuldeep Singh 53, 6. Ashwa Calvari (6) Ashhad Asbar 52.5, 8. Dazzling King (2) Jitendra Singh 51, 9. Let It Be Me (4) Ajit Singh 51 and 10. Royal Girl (8) B.R. Kumar 51.

1. NOVA SCOTIA, 2. MIND READER, 3. ALTA VITA

3. R.C.T.C. PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 2-45: 1. Art In Motion (4) Kuldeep Singh 55, 2. City Of Passion (2) Rohit Kumar 55, 3. Elegant Stroke (8) Nakhat Singh 55, 4. Hidden Hope (3) Gopal Singh 55, 5. Bulls Ace (9) N. Rawal 53.5, 6. Cheltenham (6) I. Chisty 53.5, 7. Fashion Universe (7) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 8. Lifetime (1) Mukesh Kumar 53.5 and 9.Turf Warrior (5) Ajit Singh 53.5.

1. FASHION UNIVERSE, 2. LIFETIME, 3. ELEGANT STROKE

4. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Ta Ta (7) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Man Apart (2) Surya Prakash 59.5, 3. Takisha (10) Jitendra Singh 59.5, 4. Loch Stella (9) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 5. Southern State (5) Deepak Singh 58.5, 6. Shakesphere (6) Koushik 56.5, 7. Air Salute (4) I. Chisty 54.5, 8. Hurricane (12) Abhay Singh 54.5, 9. Secretary (8) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 10. Moka (13) Ajit Singh 51.5, 11. Ursula (3) Rafique Sk. 51.5, 12. Dance All Night (1) Afroz Khan 50.5 and 13. Khan Sahib (11) Gaddam 50.5.

1. LOCH STELLA, 2. HURRICANE, 3. SECRETARY

5. COMMON LAND PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (not won since July 1st 2019), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Big Brave (2) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Dandy Man (4) Ashhad Asbar 59, 3. Vancouver (3) Surya Prakash 59, 4. Avantika (5) Irvan Singh 58, 5. N R I Heights (9) Koushik 57.5, 6. Kingswood (6) Afroz Khan 57, 7. Vijay’s Empire (1) Ajit Singh 56, 8. George Cross (7) Mukesh Kumar 54.5 and 9. Sea Castle (8) Akshay Kumar 53.5.

1. DANDY MAN, 2. SEA CASTLE, 3. N R I HEIGHTS

6. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25, 4-15: 1. Invasion (3) Koushik 60.5, 2. Negress Princess (7) Abhay Singh 60.5, 3. Smarty (10) Ashhad Asbar 60.5, 4. Snow Castle (4) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 5. Southern Meteor (5) Irvan Singh 60.5, 6. Honourable Guest (8) Deepak Singh 59.5, 7. Run Runner Run (9) Afroz Khan 59.5, 8. Shivalik Sand (6) Rohit Kumar 56, 9. Country’s Pet (11) Santosh Raj 55.5, 10. Cowboys Delight (2) Jitendra Singh 52.5 and 11. Dumbledore (1) Akshay Kumar 50.

1. DUMBLEDORE, 2. SMARTY, 3. NEGRESS PRINCESS

Day’s best: DANDY MAN

Double: DUE DILIGENCE — FASHION UNIVERSE

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: all races.